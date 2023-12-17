Sunday, December 17, 2023 – Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi, has said sex is more beautiful, pious and morally satisfying when couples wait till their wedding night.

“There’s a delight in waiting for your wedding night, knowing well that you WAITED & falling into each other’s arms in deep passion without guilt.

It might be rare these days, but it’s still beautiful, pious and morally satisfying.

Sex consummates marriage. Marry first, then sex,” he wrote in a post on Sunday, December 17.