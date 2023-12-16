Friday, December 15, 2023 – TV star, author and music manager, Sharon Osbourne has once again said that a horrendous facelift in 2021 had left her looking “like Cyclops.”

Osbourne has done the Halo laser, multiple facelifts, an arm and leg lift, a tummy tuck following gastric bypass surgery, a breast reduction and lift and countless injections of Botox.

The 71-year-old wife and manager of legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne added that she had the procedures because of “Vanity. Ego. ‘Oh, you look great for your age,'” she told the Times, according to CNN. “But I know what I really look like. When I look in the mirror, I see the real me.”

“I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected,” she said in an interview with The Times Of London, published Friday, December 15.

Sharon also said that her 2021 facelift was “the worst thing that I ever did.”

Sharon previously discussed her face surgeries in an April 2022 interview with The Sunday Times.

At the time, she said: “I had a full facelift done in October [2021] and I looked like one of those fucking mummies that they wrap [with bandages]. It hurt like hell. You have no idea. I’m telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be fucking joking.’ One eye was different to the other. I looked like a fucking Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.'”

Ozzy, with whom Sharon celebrated a 40th wedding anniversary in July 2022, apparently agreed the results of the surgery fell short of expectations. “He said, ‘I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone,'” she recalled.

This was not the first time Sharon had had a bad experience with a facelift. Back in 2019, she told “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that she was scared that something might go wrong during one of her operations. “Sure, because you could wake up and look like Cyclops — you never know,” she said. “And I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth, and then, for the first week, I couldn’t feel my mouth. I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you.”

She continued: “But I couldn’t find my mouth. It kept going numb. It was up on one side and I looked like Elvis [Presley]. And all the kids and Ozzy are going, ‘Why are you snarling at me?’ I’m, like, ‘I’m not snarling. I’m not doing anything.'”

In August 2019, Sharon underwent a 13-hour facelift procedure. “I had my neck done, my jowls,” she said on her former daytime talk show “The Talk”. “They kind of pulled it from the top of my head… but everything was just lifted up. So, it looks more refreshed.”

When Sharon first announced that she was going to undergo another plastic surgery in the summer of 2019, she distanced herself from famed plastic surgery addict Jocelyn Wildenstein, who was nicknamed “Catwoman” due to her extensive plastic surgeries that mimic the animal.

“I never took a picture to a doctor and said, ‘I want to look like [a] cat woman,'” Osbourne said. “No, I didn’t want to go that far.” She later said she started getting plastic surgery because she looked like her mother and “I didn’t want to look like my mom.”