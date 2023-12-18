Monday, December 18, 2023 – President William Ruto has come under international condemnation following the eviction of the indigenous Ogiek Community living inside the Mau Forest.

Speaking during an interview, East Africa Director of Human Rights Watch Otsieno Namwaya while referring to previous court rulings, stated that Ruto’s government has continuously ignored court orders against such evictions.

“The government hasn’t even responded in any meaningful way and has not stopped evictions from going on or showed any signs that they are planning to compensate the evictees,” Otsieno stated.

The eviction took effect following President William Ruto’s directive that all individuals residing within the forest must leave.

“Those still in the forest should vacate as soon as possible because we will put up a fence, and that is not a request,” the president had stated in November.

Ruto’s directive came against the backdrop of a decision by the African Court on Human and People’s Rights to award reparations to the Ogiek community for harm suffered from injustices and discrimination.

In a ruling that the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples Francisco Cali Tzay lauded in July, the Court ordered the Government of Kenya to pay compensation of Ksh 57,850,000 for material prejudice for loss of property and natural resources, and Ksh100 million for moral prejudice suffered the community due to violations of the right to non-discrimination, religion, culture, and development.

Members of the Ogiek Community have lamented the mistreatment during the evictions with allegations of destruction of property by rangers from the Kenya Forest Service.

Human rights lawyer and Director of the International Lawyers Project Lucy Claridge, speaking on the same platform, suggested that the eviction move would connect with international carbon markets set up during climate change summits.

In a joint statement, Amnesty International, Survival International, and Minority Rights Group International expressed their concerns over the evictions and called for an immediate suspension.

