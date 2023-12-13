Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Amos Rono, 30, has been the talk of social media after his fiancée, Nelly Chepkoech, canceled their wedding just hours before the big day

The much-anticipated wedding was called off at the eleventh hour on Saturday after Nelly wrote to the church, requesting more time to decide whether she wanted to marry Rono.

It later emerged that she canceled the wedding because she was seeing another man.

Rono has since cut ties with Nelly and moved on.

He went to Bonfire Adventures – a local tour company- with his new girlfriend.

They were given a vacation of 3 nights in Mombasa.

An X user shared a photo of Rono and his new catch and advised men to always have a plan B.

“Men, a breakup should not find you without a replacement. If you are doubting me, ask Nelly and Amos,” he tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.