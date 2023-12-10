Sunday, December 10, 2023 – Social media has been awash with reports that a lady from Bomet called Nelly cancelled her wedding, hours before the much-anticipated ceremony.

It was alleged that she wrote a letter to the church to cancel the wedding and requested more time to make up her mind.

Nelly has come out to dispute claims that she cancelled the wedding.

She alleges that the wedding was cancelled by a pastor who was supposed to preside over the ceremony.

“We were informed by the pastor that the wedding had been cancelled. I was ready to get married,” the 23-year-old lady said.

Listen to her giving her side of the story.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.