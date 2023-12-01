Thursday, November 30, 2023 – ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ alum, Eden Sassoon has been sued by a woman identified as Olga Mill, who was bitten by German Shepherd, Winston.

Olga is claiming that Winston savagely attacked her and her dog, Gus, while on a walk in Los Angeles. She claimed she was walking Gus on a leash on a street back in August when Eden’s dog viciously and savagely attacked without provocation. Mills says a man named Ed Munoz was walking Winston, not Eden.

Olga also disclosed that Winston bit her so badly she was covered in cuts and bruises, resulting in a severe infection requiring an overnight stay in a hospital. She added that Winston bit Gus so badly he needed treatment and hospitalization at a veterinary clinic.

The lady further alleged that Winston had known violent and vicious tendencies from previous attacks on people, but Eden still let the dog out on the streets “knowing that Winston would seek to attack and bite anyone in his view.”

She alleged that the dog attack left her with permanent disability, scarring and disfigurement and she’s going after Eden for a ton of money.