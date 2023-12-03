Sunday, December 3, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki’s official car was involved in a minor accident along Thika Road.

The multi-million Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport estimated to be worth Ksh 20 Million was being driven recklessly when it rammed into an escort car.

Kindiki was not in the car when the accident happened.

Taxpayers will have to foot the bill when the car is taken for repairs.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.