Friday, December 22, 2023 – A woman called Kehinde Elujoba has advised men against training ladies in the university with their hard-earned money.

“The highest form of stupidity as a man is training an ungrateful lady in the university with all your hard earned savings, who now see you as low to her level after graduating when you yourself, you are a stalk illiterate,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, December 21.

“Lesson: Train a lady in the university at your own risk. A lot are happening. To whom brain is given, sense is expected. I know some of my gender will hurl insult at me but it is what it is. I stand for speaking the reality always. No bias.”