Friday, December 08, 2023 – Reno Omokri is of the opinion that the fastest route to poverty is marrying a woman who believes her family is also your responsibility.

Posting via X, Reno stated that any girl who believes that her man is meant to take care of her family as well, is a liability and should be avoided.

He wrote;

‘The fastest route to poverty is marrying a woman who believes her family is also your responsibility. From time to time, you can help only if you can afford it. But, accepting a DUTY to look after in-laws is not responsibility. It is stupidity! Any girl with that type of mentality is a liability. And her family will result in your instability. Do not be so carried away by the thought of ravishing your wife to be that you do not notice that her family is waiting patiently for their lavishing at your expense!’