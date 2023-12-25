Sunday, December 24, 2023 – A man called Eke Ako has said that the easiest way a woman can win her husband’s heart is to respect him.

“The easiest way to your husband’s heart is to RESPECT him. His ATM will be yours . You don’t need prayer houses or native doctors,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday, December 23.

Your family’s problems become his.

His family members will accuse you of jazzing him.

The moment both of you become captains of your family’s ship, you are no longer his problem.

The moment you begin to challenge him unnecessarily, you become a fellow man to him.