Tuesday, December 27, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has dismissed any claims of bad blood between him and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

During an interview with KTN, Kuria said that they have a rich history with the DP which cannot allow them to be at ‘war’.

“There can be no distinction there. I think people are reading too much. I am not under attack from anyone. The Deputy President and I have come from a long way,” he said on Monday.

Narrating his relationship with DP Gachagua, Kuria said that he once campaigned for him in Nyeri when they were all under the Jubilee Party.

By then, Gachagua was seeking a parliamentary seat for Mathira Constituency and Kuria was going for re-election in the Gaturndu South seat in Kiambu.

After the general elections in 2017, CS Kuria said at one point he was Gachagua’s boss while at the National Assembly.

“When he (Gachagua) was elected he found me in my second term in Parliament and at one point I was his boss.

“That was when I was the Vice-chair of the Transport Committee at the National Assembly where he served as one of my members,” the CS explained.

