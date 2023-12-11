Monday, December 11, 2023 – City lawyer, Danstan Omari, has threatened to file a petition in court to compel the government to exempt the Abagusii from paying taxes over purported alienation and mistreatment by the government.

Speaking on Monday, Omari claimed that Kisiis, especially those from Nyamira County are discriminated against by the Kenya Kwanza government, contrary to Article 21 of the constitution.

Omari further contended that the community is not a shareholder in the government, stressing that there has not been any leader from the community appointed as a permanent secretary.

“Kisiis should not pay taxes because they are not part and parcel of this government, especially the Nyamira section.

“None of the Kisiis has ever been appointed a permanent secretary. This is a government of shareholding, and it is very clear that Kisiis are not part of it,” Omari claimed

As per his argument, officials from the region have faced a series of battles with the government, citing the latest arrest of the controller of budget, Margaret Nyakang’o.

He further stated that their petition to the court is not aligned with politics but aims at protecting the integrity and constitution of Kenya.

In addition, the vocal lawyer stated that the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam (KCPE) marking targeted the community.

The Kenyan DAILY POST