Monday, December 4, 2023 – President William Ruto on Friday praised his Nigerian counterpart Bola Tinubu for removing fuel subsidies and making the lives of common Nigerians difficult.

Speaking at Africa’s Green Industrialisation event on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ruto noted that Tinubu had made an unpopular decision in removing the fuel subsidies.

According to Ruto, who made a similar move after assuming power in September 2022, Tinubu’s move would stabilize Nigeria’s economy.

The Head of State further congratulated Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema for making unpopular decisions for the long-term benefit of his country.

“President Tinubu here, who has had to make very difficult decisions, including the removal of subsidy,” Ruto remarked.

He added that African Heads of State need to make difficult decisions to get the continent moving and guide the region towards a prosperous future.

“And also partner with other regions of the world as we tackle the challenge of climate change, and as we create opportunities for young people so that our young people do not have to get into dangerous routes to go to other destinations,” Ruto remarked further.

Instead of subsidising consumption, Ruto encouraged other African Heads of State to create jobs for the youth.

Ruto reckoned that only job creation would place the continent on the global map and ultimately raise the standard of living.

A day after being sworn in, Ruto scrapped fuel subsidies initiated by his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, terming them as unsustainable.

After removing subsidies, Kenya has recorded a historic increase in the cost of living with petrol prices hitting a record Sh217.

The Kenyan DAILY POST