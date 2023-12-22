Friday, December 22, 2023 – Former nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has praised President William Ruto saying he has managed to stop Kenya from being auctioned over huge foreign debts.

In a post on her X platform, Omanga claimed that Ruto had delivered the country from a deteriorating economy, which the Kenya Kwanza administration inherited from Uhuru Kenyatta.

She said one day Kenyans will thank President William Ruto for delivering the country from a fierce economic storm that many countries have been unable to come out of.

“One day (and that day is very soon), the people of Kenya will thank H.E. President William Ruto for pulling Kenya out of the economic cesspit that his predecessor left her in. You can take this to the bank,” she wrote on X

“Had it not been for William Ruto, Kenya would’ve been auctioned by now. Trust me!” she added.

