Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – The planned grand meeting of former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga where he is scheduled to host former President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nyeri will not happen.

Speaking during the Jamhuri Day celebrations held at the Dedan Kimathi Kamukunji grounds, Nyeri County Commissioner Pius Murugu banned the planned meeting.

“I hear that some people want to hold a meeting here that may result in chaos, we shall not allow this to happen,” he stated.

He directed the local chiefs to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities as the region fights against illegal groups, especially Mungiki which has been labeled a threat to the citizens.

Additionally, he cautioned the citizens against joining the illegal sect, owing to the chaos it caused in the early 2000s. He reiterated that everyone found guilty of breaking the law shall face the law.

The commissioner remarked that allowing the group to resurface would result in chaos in the county and the region. He urged officers to prevent the resurgence.

Njenga announced that the meeting, scheduled to be held at Kabiru-Ini showgrounds, would include Mt Kenya leaders, among them Uhuru Kenyatta, and extended an invite to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

He explained that the agenda of the meeting was to unite the region and give thanks for the progress.

“I have been talking to the council of elders, the Kiama, and all other leaders and we will write to governors, senators, MPs, and MCAs from all the Mt Kenya regions,” he stated.

The former group leader explained that Nyeri was ideal as it was the centre of the mountain and home to many of the freedom fighters.

