Friday, December 15, 2023 – A diplomatic tiff threatens to strain the relationship between President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, following the former’s refusal to grant Uganda a license to import fuel.

Museveni accused Kenyan middlemen in the oil sector of inflating fuel prices in his country.

As such, he directed the state-owned Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) to start the importation of oil, a decision that was ratified by the Ugandan parliament a week later. A month later, UNOC has yet to roll out the importation of fuel and continues to rely on oil marketing companies from Kenya.

Uganda had filed an application with the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to be recognized as an Oil Marketing Company (OMC) in Kenya, and Ruto’s regime was yet to ratify the neighboring country’s plea.

Reports alleged that Kenya feared Uganda would enjoy its infrastructure despite reneging on their initial oil deal. Uganda was also accused of failing to provide evidence of operating five licensed retail stations and a licensed depot in Kenya, among other issues.

Museveni has now issued an ultimatum that Uganda will start importing petroleum products on its own starting from February 2024.

According to reports, Uganda has vowed to import the fuel through Mombasa Port with or without the license.

UNOC, in its plan, wants to concentrate only on the importation process so as not to be subjected to inflated fuel prices by Kenyan oil marketers.

The Ugandan oil corporation thus stated that it would not be involved in the transportation of the fuel once it landed in Mombasa.

It was not immediately clear how the UNOC aimed to implement the ultimatum of using Kenyan ports to import fuel without a license.

