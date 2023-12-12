Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – Actress Zainab Balogun has said that she wishes she could go back to the time when celebrities were mysterious.

Zainab tweeted that she wished we could go back to the time when we knew nothing about the private lives of celebrities.

“Take me back to the days when celebrities were mysterious and we knew nothing about their private lives. This allows me to protect the people and things I value the most.”