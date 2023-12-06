Tuesday, December 05, 2023 – Taiwo Awoniyi has been nominated for the Nottingham Forest Fans’ Footballer of the Year 2023 award.

Awoniyi has been one of the key players for Nottingham Forest, scoring 10 league goals to help Forest survive the drop last season.

The former Liverpool forward, who is currently ruled out for months, has scored four goals in 10 Premier League appearances for Forest this season.

His impressive performance at the start of the season where he scored in three consecutive games while also providing an assist earned him a nomination for the Player of The Month award in August

For the Fans’ Footballer of the Year 2023 award, Awoniyi has been nominated alongside Orel Mangala, Danilo and Morgan Gibbs-White.

The winner of the award will be decided by fans’ votes.