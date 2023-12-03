Sunday, December 03, 2023 – Tacha has reacted after trolls body-shamed her.
The former reality TV star shared new photos of herself with her dimpled thighs on display.
While many had positive things to say, others mocked her body.
She has now replied, writing:
“Bold of you to think you can shame me for my own body.”
See the comments on her photo below.
