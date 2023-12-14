Thursday, December 14, 2023 – President William Ruto’s eldest son, Nick, has reportedly acquired a luxurious Lexus LX 600 whose price ranges between Ksh 21-32 million.

Nick was photographed fuelling his top-of-the-range vehicle at one of the petrol stations in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi.

The multi-million guzzler is known for its speed, safety, and comfort.

Nick’s car has a unique number plate KDN 600L, to coincide with the car’s series (LX 600 model).

Last month, Kileleshwa MCA and former blogger Robert Alai accused Nick of being behind the construction of illegal buildings in the Lavington and Kileleshwa suburbs.

In a post on his X platform, Alai claimed that Nick operates from his father’s Weston Hotel

He has been collecting bribes from Chinese developers who are behind the construction of high-rise buildings in Kileleshwa and Lavington.

Alai also alleged that Nick has opened a gun shooting range at Ngong Forest.

“I am told that Nick Ruto has opened a bribery collection shop at Weston Hotel and a shooting range inside Ngong Road Forest (Racecourse).



“He collects money from all crooks who are putting up #NairobiVerticalSlums and they say area residents and MCAs can’t do anything about it,” he wrote on his X platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.