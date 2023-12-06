Wednesday, December 06, 2023 – Police in Malawi have arrested a suspected thief, Gift Mulangiwa,19, for biting off a 28-year-old woman’s lower lip after he was caught in her house trying to steal items.

Public Relations Officer for Monkey Bay Police Station, Sergeant Alice Sichali, confirmed the arrest to journalists on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Sergeant Sichali disclosed that the incident occurred on December 3, 2023, at Msaka area, (Chimphamba Village) in Traditional Authority Nankumba in the district.

“On December 2, 2023, at 21:00hrs, the woman went to sleep. In the wee hours of 3rd December 2023, the suspect broke into her house with the intention to steal,” the PRO said.

The woman woke up after hearing an unusual noise from the room and she managed to apprehend him.

However, in the process, the suspect bit off her lower lip.

She later shouted for help and well-wishers rushed to the scene and managed to arrest him.

The suspect was then taken to the Nsaka Police unit for further police action.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody to answer the charge of Burglary and Grievous Harm.

Mulangiwa hails from Saiti village in the area of Traditional Authority Namkumba in Mangochi district.