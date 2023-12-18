Monday, December 18, 2023 – Supermodel Kendall Jenner and her Puerto Rican rapper boyfriend, Bad Bunny have reportedly have gone their separate ways after 10 months together.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Puerto Rican superstar, 29, and the model, 28, are no longer a couple.

The pair were last spotted together at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in October, when Bad Bunny took on double duty as host and musical guest on the show.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny first sparked romance rumors in February, when they were spotted joining Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber on a double date.

At the time, a source said that they were introduced by friends after the rapper relocated to Los Angeles.

“Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” the source said. “She likes him and is having fun.”

In September, the former couple made their front row debut at Milan Fashion Week. The two looked stylish and relaxed as they sat next to one another to watch Gucci’s spring/summer 2024 fashion show.