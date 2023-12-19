Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Former NFL running back and Super Bowl champion, Derrick Ward has been arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly committing multiple robberies.

TMZ reported that 43-year-old Ward is accused of robbing several businesses, including gas stations, over a recent period of time. He did not use a gun during the alleged robberies, but officers said he used force and fear to get money from the stores.

He was taken into custody on Monday afternoon and booked into jail around 6:30 PM. His booking information lists him at 6 feet tall, and 230 lbs.

Ward was a 7th-round pick (NY Jets) in 2004, and also spent time with the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Bucs and Houston Texans over his 8-year professional football career.

Derrick, who at one point signed a $17 million contract, was a member of the NYG Super Bowl-winning squad that beat Tom Brady’s undefeated New England Patriots to cap the 2007 season.