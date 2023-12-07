Thursday, December 07, 2023 – Controversial US Lawmaker representing New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC has claimed that student athletes will be forced to undergo “genital examinations” if biologically born men are prohibited from playing women’s sports.

Ocasio-Cortez made her statement during Tuesday’s House Oversight Subcommittee on Health hearing, which focused on the Biden administration’s proposed rule changes to Title IX, which would redefine sex discrimination on the basis of “gender identity.”

If adopted, the changes would extend Title IX anti-discrimination protections to all Americans who identify as women, rather than just females. Consequently if the law is passed, women’s sports would no longer be limited to biological females.

Ocasio-Cortez controversially claimed that, if the changes are not accepted, underage women everywhere will be subject to genital examinations.

“We are talking about opening up all women and girls to genital examinations when they are underage, potentially just because someone can point to someone and say, ‘I don’t think you are a girl.’”

“And we’re saying this in an environment of a post-Dobbs America, where states are criminalizing access to abortion and want nothing more than data on women to figure out when, who’s getting a menstrual cycle, who doesn’t have one, and we’re supposed to believe this is going to make us better and safer?”

“I think not, and, per usual, I don’t believe we’re sitting here on a panel of men that has actually thought about the biology and privacy consequences of all women, trans or cisgendered.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s statements come almost a year after the Ohio state senate removed a controversial provision from a state house proposal that required “internal and external” exams to confirm a student-athlete’s gender in order to ensure biological men could not compete against women.

Ohio senate Republicans replaced the provision with a requirement for student-athletes whose gender is in question to present a copy of their original birth certificate in order to compete. In June 2022, Ohio state senate President Matt Huffman said about the genital-inspection provision, “I’m not sure why that’s in the bill, it’s unnecessary. All of these tests can be done with a simple DNA swab.”

Targeting trans children for playing sports makes all women, whether trans or cisgender, less safe. Sex testing is regressive, invasive, discriminatory, and a fundamental violation of our privacy as women and as Americans. This is shameful. pic.twitter.com/ikrdhBMfpj — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) December 6, 2023