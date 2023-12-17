Sunday, December 17, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has criticized Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other senior government officials, urging them to stop complaining and blaming former President Uhuru Kenyatta for their failures.

Mudavadi detested the lamentation depicted by a section of officials in President William Ruto’s government in the face of challenges facing the country.

He called on his colleagues to appreciate there being problems in the crucial sectors of the economy and work toward bringing solutions at the expense of constant whining.

“Our position now as government is to acknowledge that we have a challenge, not to lament anymore. But to acknowledge that we have a challenge and then we work our way out of that challenge going forward,” he said.

Mudavadi was addressing teachers on Saturday, December 16, during the KUPPET Annual Delegates Conference and Silver Jubilee Celebrations at the Kasarani Indoor Arena in Nairobi.

The bureaucrats in the Kenya Kwanza administration, led by Gachagua, have been laying blame on the state of the economy on Uhuru’s regime.

The Deputy President is on record accusing Uhuru of denting the economy and overseeing the massive theft of public funds that his successor got empty coffers.

Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen accused Uhuru’s administration of mismanaging the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) which has been having infrastructural challenges, including leaking roofs and faulty power generators.

The Kenyan DAILY POST