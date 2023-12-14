Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Big Brother star, Whitemoney has issued a warning to those sending him account numbers.

The reality show star who stated that he’s not an accountant, disclosed that he’s now scared of opening messages in his DM because of those begging him for money.

Whitemoney further stated that those sending him such messages should know that while the year has come to an end, their lives have not yet to come an end.