Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – A section of youths from the Mt Kenya region have urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to stop calling them Mungiki adherents.

A fortnight ago, Gachagua ordered all national administration officers in Mt Kenya to deal firmly with illegal groups and re-emerging criminal sects threatening peace in the region.

“This is a country of rule of law. We will not allow criminal gangs to click back and destabilise this region. I have issued the County Commanders with clear instructions to protect people’s businesses and ensure that no business is de-stabilised by those criminals,” Gachagua roared.

However, speaking on Wednesday, youths christened themselves uteti wa Kiambu urged Gachagua to concentrate on creating opportunities for them instead of branding them Mungiki adherents.

The group leader, Richard Kamau, said it is wrong for Gachagua to brand the youths in Mt Kenya region mungiki followers yet when they were campaigning, they branded them hustlers.

