Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Actress Mary Remmy Njoku has tackled people who are not yet parents but are quick to give parental advice.

In a post shared online, the mum of three asked such people to keep their opinions to themselves because parenting is not theoretical but practical.

See her post below 

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply