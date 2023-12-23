Saturday, December 23, 2023 – President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to be patriotic and uphold the ideals of the country’s forefathers.

Speaking at the Eldoret State Lodge, Uasin Gishu County, when he hosted officials and children from 52 children’s homes, ahead of the Christmas festivities, Ruto said Kenyans should maintain a positive perspective of their country irrespective of circumstances, saying challenges facing the nation were being addressed.

The President expressed concern that Kenya was being appreciated by outsiders, but some Kenyans were disparaging their nation.

“Let us love our country. There are too many negative voices out there. some people are blowing some issues about the country out of proportion instead of showing love for the nation.”

“This is our motherland and the only home that we have given to us by God,” remarked Ruto.

Ruto cited the example of the United States-based travel agency Lonely Planet which recognised Nairobi as the best destination to visit in 2024.

The President noted that the assessment placed Nairobi ahead of bigger and better-known cities like Paris, Montreal, and Philadelphia, among others.

The Head of State further noted that the World Bank has placed Kenya as the 29th fastest-growing economy in the world.

“In addition, World Bank has also placed Kenya as the country with the third highest diaspora remittances in the world,” he said.

He said Kenyans have many good reasons to be proud of their country.

“As Kenyans, we have many reasons to love our country despite the challenges facing us. These challenges will soon be resolved,” Ruto stated.

