Sunday, December 3, 2023 – A Kalenjin man known as Korir left his girlfriend stranded after she tagged her friend along when he invited her for a date.
It was supposed to be a date of two but Korir’s girlfriend came with a lady friend.
He sneaked out of the hotel and left her to foot the bill.
He only paid for what he ordered for himself and his girlfriend.
“ You are responsible for your own appetite,” these were Korir’s final remarks after his girlfriend desperately begged him for money to foot the bill.
See chats.
