Saturday, December 16, 2023 – Stefflon Don got a brand new 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan from her man as a birthday gift.

The British rapper went online to show off her new car on her birthday.

Then she took to her Instagram Stories to write:

“That’s what good pussy get you.”

Stefflon Don then took to X to thank her man and profess her love for him.

Though she did not name the man, many have speculated that she is back with her ex-boyfriend Burna Boy and they shared a seemingly recent photo of them together.