Saturday, December 16, 2023 – Stefflon Don got a brand new 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan from her man as a birthday gift.
The British rapper went online to show off her new car on her birthday.
Then she took to her Instagram Stories to write:
“That’s what good pussy get you.”
Stefflon Don then took to X to thank her man and profess her love for him.
Though she did not name the man, many have speculated that she is back with her ex-boyfriend Burna Boy and they shared a seemingly recent photo of them together.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>