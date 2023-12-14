Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Standard Media Group’s Cartoonist James Kamawira, the creator of Bongoman and Babu Cartoon strips, is appealing to the members of the public to help him search for his missing son.

Kamawira’s son, Jesse, a Form 3 student, has been missing since 10th December 2023.

He was last seen around Jomec area in Nakuru East at around 8:00 pm on the day he went missing,

The boy had gone for a bike ride with a friend when he went missing.

His family is appealing to anyone with information on his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or call them.

