Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – The shortlist for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 have been revealed.

Cricketer Stuart Broad, jockey Frankie Dettori, footballer Mary Earps, wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and golfer Rory McIlroy are the nominees.

Voting will take place during the show on BBC One on Tuesday, 19 December.

Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, and Alex Scott will present the 70th edition of the annual awards.

The public can vote by phone or online on the night for the main award, with full details announced during the show.

Other awards to be announced include Young Sports Personality of the Year, Team and Coach of the Year, Unsung Hero, and the Helen Rollason Award.

The Lifetime Achievement and World Sport Star awards will also be presented.