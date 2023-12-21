Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Sonia Ighalo, the ex-wife of footballer, Jude Ighalo, has come out to clarify on their status as a couple.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Sonia disclosed that they got separated in 2019, got back in 2021 and finally got divorced in 2022 without Ighalo signing the divorce papers.

She said he tried reconciling with her but that she took the final walk out of the union after he revealed that he did not want his mum to know they were back together.

Sonia’s post comes an hour after she disclosed that she is now seeing someone else.

Read her post below