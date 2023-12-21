Thursday, December 21, 2023 – A woman has taken to social media to thank God for the birth of her daughter after experiencing a couple of still births.

In a video posted online, the woman said that prior to the birth of her daughter, she had given birth multiple times but never left the hospital with her children alive. She said she only saw her babies dead and placed inside buckets.

She said she had faith in God that she would one day carry her child alive and practiced in faith how she would nurture her baby.

The woman said when she was pregnant with her daughter, she had a few negative reports but God came through and she welcomed her baby girl and left the hospital with her alive.

‘’Somebody say God is good” she wrote in excitement

