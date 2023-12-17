Sunday, December 17, 2023 – Comrade Israel Joe has said that some married people are still searching for their true love.

“Some people are in marriage temporarily to wait for their “true love.”

They use their marriage as a destination in search of a “destiny true love” that never comes most times.

At the end, instead of focusing the destination to make it their destiny, they focus on an imaginary destiny that later becomes another destination,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.