Friday, December 29, 2023 – Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, has reacted to a photo of her with wrinkles.

In the photo trending online, Zari wore a grey crop top, combat jeans, and a white coat casually thrown over her shoulders.

Her face however showed signs of ageing and a subtle droop around her cheeks.

Additionally, there is noticeable loose skin on a section of Zari’s abdomen. The socialite has been accused of faking beauty standards after the photo went viral.

Reacting to this, Zari claimed that it was edited. She reiterated that she is gorgeous, adding that those editing her looks are empty souls who won’t change her reality.

She said;

“Editing videos to satisfy your empty souls doesn’t change my reality. Phew, I’m gorgeous. And it’s always the 20s and 30s pressed about a 40-year-old. Hehe mwe muloza people don’t see me in real to know nti ndi mulungi live. Just did a press conference. All videos released were media videos. Facts!”