Thursday, December 28, 2023 – Socialite Scott Disick has been spotted frolicking on the beach in St Barts with his bikini-clad ex, the Los Angeles stylist Chloe Bartoli.

They were first linked a whopping 17 years ago, briefly dating in 2006 when Scott was not yet fully involved with Kourtney Kardashian.

Aside from recently being spotted being pretty chummy and staying in the same luxury villa together, sources told TMZ that they also dined in the same restaurant.

At the beach, the duo were intermittently locked in conversation. They also left the beach together in the same flashy white convertible, with Chloe in the driver’s seat and Scott lounging beside her.

Recall that in 2015, Kourtney and Scott’s on-off relationship imploded for the final time; reportedly because she saw some new viral photos of him getting handsy with Chloe on holiday in the South Of France.

Two years later, Scott and Chloe were at it again, kissing and clutching at each other on a sun-drenched deck in Cannes while they were both soaking wet.