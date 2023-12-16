Friday, December 15, 2023 – Social media influencer Michael Houston, popularly known as Godfada Houston, has caused a stir on social media by getting married to two women on the same day.

He posted on his Facebook page that it has always been his dream to marry a model and he got two.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, in a private yet colorful ceremony, his dream came true.

He got married to his two long-time girlfriends, Adepa Felicity and Goddess Khadijatu “Deejah” Abarry, in Accra.

Before they married, Michael Houston, a recognised figure in the Ghana tech industry working as a software engineer and known as a Bitcoin “guru,” lived with his two partners, documenting their journey on Facebook.

He revealed that his relationship with his wives started out as “crushes on Facebook.”

According to reports, he already has kids with three different women, and marrying two more wives in addition to his three baby mamas brings the women in his life to a total of five.

Ghanaians have now tagged him the King Solomon of our time.

He recently posted on his Facebook wall that he wanted to marry five women.

After his wedding to two women went viral, he took to Facebook to react to the criticisms he has faced. He said he and the women have been in a relationship for 3 years and they made the mutual decision to get married.

See below.