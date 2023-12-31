Sunday, December 31, 2023 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has expressed confidence that those who killed Meru-based blogger Daniel Muthiani alias Sniper will be apprehended.

In a social media post on Sunday morning, Itumbi affirmed that those involved in the blogger’s murder will face justice.

Itumbi insisted that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is doing a professional job and justice will be served.

“Relax good people. I do not know the killers of Sniper, but whoever it is – they will not get away. @DCI_Kenya is doing a thorough and professional job. Justice will be served hot. Hii ujinga na ufala will be dealt with. We will not negotiate our right to expression!” Itumbi said on X.

His clarification followed an earlier post on Saturday, where Itumbi insisted that they will not relent on the quest to find justice for the slain Sniper.

He said no stone will be left unturned until his killers are arrested.

The Kenyan DAILY POST