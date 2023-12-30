Saturday, December 30, 2023 – Zac Brown, lead singer of Zac Brown band and his wife Kelly Yazdi are now separated after four months of marriage.

Speculation of the couple being enmeshed in a marital crisis began after fans noticed Kelly had disappeared from Instagram, and when she reactivated her account, she took Brown’s name off her bio.

She also stopped following Zac on Instagram, and took down all posts and photos that included him. Confirming their split, the couple said in a joint statement;

“We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time.” This was Zac’s second stab at marriage, he was previously married to Shelly Brown for 12 years until 2018, and they share 5 kids. Zac and Kelly did not have any children together.