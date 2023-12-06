Wednesday, December 06, 2023 – American singer, Taylor Swift has spoken of her relationship with NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce for the first time publicly in a cover story for Times magazine.

The pop star, 33, who was named Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’, made the headlines when she attended the Chiefs’ win over the Chicago Bears to cheer on Kelce, 34, on September 24.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner has now revealed that they only brought their relationship into the spotlight after a while of dating behind closed doors.

‘This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,’ she told TIME magazine.

‘We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.’

Kelce had first tried to capture Swift’s attention when he attended her Eras Tour show at Arrowhead stadium in July, revealing on his New Heights podcast later in the summer that he made a friendship bracelet with his number on to give to the pop icon.

He failed to meet Swift behind the scenes of her sold-out tour but his ‘mental’ podcast antics eventually caught her attention with the songstress revealing they began dating immediately.

‘When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,’ she added.

‘The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.’

Swift has been the star attraction at several of Kelce’s Chiefs games this season, first making an appearance in the bleachers during Kansas City’s Week 3 41-10 rout of the Bears.

She has since been spotted in the stands at Arrowhead severally.

Kelce also first opened up on the developments in his love life during his Wall Street Journal interview with JR Moehringer, the ghostwriter of Prince Harry’s book, ‘Spare’.

Kelce revealed that someone in Swift’s team helped set them up after he opened up on his failed attempt to give her his number after her an Eras show in Kansas City.

‘There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid,’ Kelce said.

It didn’t take long for them to arrange a first date.

Kelce describes the build-up as: ‘Everybody around me telling me ‘don’t f*** this up’ and me sitting here saying ‘yeah, got it’.

‘When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there.’

He said he was worried about making a misstep in those early days: ‘That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away.’