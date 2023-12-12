Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – Taylor Swift is extending her generosity to those in need.

Following the devastating tornados that swept through multiple Tennessee counties Saturday, Swift has now made a $1 million donation to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Hal Cato, CEO of the community foundation, confirmed Swift’s contribution. The organization operates a fund that supports nonprofits providing vital services in all phases of a disaster: immediate relief, short-term recovery, and long-term recovery. Those interested in donating can visit www.cfmt.org.

In addition to the multiple deaths, CNN reported that over 50 people were injured, buildings were structurally damaged, and power outages have affected those living in the area.

“This is devastating news and our hearts are broken for the families of those who lost loved ones,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said in a statement shared on Facebook. “The City stands ready to help them in their time of grief.”

Swift also donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund in March 2020 after deadly tornadoes once again ravaged the state that the Pennsylvania native considers home.

“Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me,” the “Lover” singer said on her Instagram Story at the time.

She also included a link to the donation site for others who were interested in following suit.

During a two-night stop for performances at Detroit’s Ford Field in June, the “Blank Space” artist donated to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan.

After sharing Swift’s message, “No matter what happens in life, be good to people,” the food bank added one of their own.

“These words ring true today with Taylor’s surprise donation to Gleaners during her #TSTheErasTour stop in #Detroit,” the social media post continued. “Thank you for making an impact & empowering kids and families with nutritious food!”

“Taylor Swift’s support of food banks across the country comes at such a critical time for so many emergency food providers — when resources are down, and need is up,” Kristin Sokul, a representative for Gleaners, told the Detroit Free Press at the time.