Friday, December 01, 2023 – Pop singer, Taylor Swift has denied rumors that she wed ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn before their shock split in 2023.

The singer’s longtime publicist, Tree Paine took to Twitter to slam claims made by the gossip page DeuxMoi, which claimed that Swift had married Alwyn in ‘either 2020 or 2021’ but it was never made legal.

It was reported earlier this year that Swift and Alwyn had broken up after nearly six-years of dating.

However, before the end of her relationship with Alwyn, unsubstantiated claims surfaced in 2022 that the couple were ‘secretly engaged’ and that Swift was wearing a ring in private.

This week, Deuxmoi reported on the rumors by insisting that the popstar ‘did have a ceremony’ after marrying Alwyn.

‘Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,’ Paine wrote, while sharing a screenshot of the post.

She also insisted that ‘there was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind’ and that the outlet was ‘insane’ for reporting otherwise.

‘This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these,’ she concluded.

After Paine called them out, Deuxmoi apologized to Swift while also criticizing the publicist’s ‘choice of words.’

‘Well I make zero dollars from lying.. can publicists say the same. Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to ‘pain & trauma’ after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words,’ they wrote.

‘Either way, I apologize to Taylor.’