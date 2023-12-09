Friday, December 08, 2023 – Selena Gomez has confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.

The American singer/actress, 31, shared a loved-up photo of herself all cuddled up to Benny, 35, on Instagram. Selena had her head rested on his shoulder in the image with Benny’s face cut off in the snap.

The post comes after she liked and commented ‘Facts’ underneath the Popfactions Instagram that said the star ‘seemingly confirms’ that she’s ‘in a relationship.’

She also revealed they have been dating for six months and that he treats her better than anyone else.

Selena has previously hinted during the filming of her holiday special Selena + Chef that she has a crush on someone but did not give hints on who.

Selena and Benny previously worked together on three songs – the 2021 tune I Can’t Get Enough.

Selena was previously linked to Zayn Malik and Andrew Taggart from The Chainsmokers.

Selena dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2009 until early 2018, The Weeknd in 2017, and Nick Jonas briefly in 2008. She was also linked to Taylor Lautner, Zedd, Charlie Puth, Samuel Krost, and Niall Horan.