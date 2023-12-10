Sunday, December 10, 2023 – American singer, Selena Gomez has admitted to getting a cosmetic procedure for the first time.

Taking to Instagram, Selena clapped back at one user who made a harsh comment about her appearance.

One wrote: ‘Remove your cheek fillers/implants. It’s messing with your brain,’ to which Selena replied: ‘Hahahaha I’ve had Botox bb girl.’

Fans have been dragging Selena, 31, since she revealed her new relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.

The singer confirmed in a comment that she has been dating Benny, a friend of her ex Justin Bieber, for six months.

Several fans believe she is making a wrong decision, because Benny shaded her in 2020, but the singer remained adamant that he is ‘the best thing that’s ever happened’ to her.

They were angered by a resurfaced interview where Benny appeared to call her a ‘cookie-cutter pop artist’ while praising her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The singer/actress cuddled up to Benny in a snap she posted to her Instagram stories on Thursday, December 7.

The snap came after she liked and commented ‘Facts’ underneath the Popfactions Instagram post that read: ‘#SelenaGomez seemingly confirms that she’s in a relationship.’