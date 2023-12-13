Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Singer Pardison Fontaine has explained why he and superstar rapper, Megan Thee Stallion broke up.

Appearing on “The Breakfast Club” on Wednesday, December 13, the singer/songwriter was bombarded with questions about why the relationship ended and the reason behind the release of vicious diss songs aimed at each other.

Pardison stated that he and Meg have nothing to talk about anymore and defended his “Thee Stallion” diss track, which he says has the answers to their breakup. He also disclosed that he felt Megan was showing signs of disloyalty, and he got his lick back instead of being a sucker.

Pardison also claimed to have made “a lot of f***ing money” during his relationship with Meg by sitting in the background writing songs. He admitted that he got comfortable and let his own career fall to the back.