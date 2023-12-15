Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Singer Olivia Rodrigo and actor Louis Partridge have now made it clear that they are dating because of the way their hands were all over each other in the Big Apple.

The 20-year-old entertainers were spotted suckin’ face in New York City on Wednesday, December 13, with their steamy makeout sesh going down while they’d stopped at a gas station.

The ‘Enola Holmes’ actor was even gettin’ a handful of the “Vampire” singer during their stop.

There’s been talk Olivia and Louis have been dating since the end of October when a photo circulated, showing them getting close and personal in London. It didn’t stop there. Louis, who’s British, was at 30 Rock in NYC last weekend to support Olivia during her “Saturday Night Live” performance and he was also there watching her ‘Jingle Ball’ performance in the same city the day before.