Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – Mariah Carey’s ex Bryan Tanaka has finally confirmed their split after their seven-year romance.

Last week, reports broke out that Mariah had broken up with Bryan, who started off as one of her backup dancers.

A source informed Page Six that they had gone their separate ways because he wanted to have children and she does not.

Bryan, 40, posted an Instagram message officially announcing that he and Mariah, 54, had ended their relationship after seven years.

He maintained that their split was ‘amicable’ and ‘mutual’ and expressed his ‘overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared.’

‘Dear friends and fans,’ he began his lengthy message: ‘With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together.’

He insisted: ‘Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared.’

‘The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.’

He went on: ‘Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Maria and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture.’

In his concluding paragraph, he pleaded with the public: “During this sensitive time, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy and respect.’

Bryan continued: ‘The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me. I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters.’

While Bryan has no children yet, Mariah is already a mother of two, co-parenting her 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with her ex Nick Cannon.

Bryan and Mariah have known each other since at least 2006, when he worked as one of the backup dancers on her Adventures Of Mimi tour.