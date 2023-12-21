Thursday, December 21, 2023 – American pop singer, Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, have called it quits after seven years together.

A source told Page Six that a dispute over whether the couple wanted children was the source of the breakup as Tanaka wanted children together, while Carey apparently did not.

We are told that the age gap of 14 years played a role with Tanaka, 40, wanting different things than Carey, 54, The source tells Page Six.

“He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at,” says the source.

Carey shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. Tanaka, on the other hand, does not have children of his own.

The “Fantasy” singer and backup dancer were together for seven years.

Speculation regarding the singer-songwriter, 54, and the backup dancer’s breakup began when Tanaka stopped attending her “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour that started in November at the Yaamava Resort & Casino in Highland, Calif.

The singer also went on her annual trip to Aspen, Colo., solo.

Tanaka worked as a dancer with Carey starting in 2006 and they started dating in 2016.